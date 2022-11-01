Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in October.

Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting reported on the 500 block of East Willow Street back on October 11.

No one got hurt, but police say gunshots did damage a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.