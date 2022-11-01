Heartland Votes

Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale

Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail.
Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in October.

Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting reported on the 500 block of East Willow Street back on October 11.

No one got hurt, but police say gunshots did damage a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Crews were called to Holmes Store and an apartment building in Williamsville to battle a large...
Fire destroys Holmes Store, apartment building in Williamsville, Mo.
A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe.
10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe
A weekend house fire claimed the life of one person and injured a second person in Marion,...
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

Latest News

The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple.
Williamsville residents mourn loss of century-old general store
A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1.
Vienna, Ill. monument company damaged by major fire
A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon.
City of Perryville getting new mural
Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe.
10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe