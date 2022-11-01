Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in October.
Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail.
He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from a shooting reported on the 500 block of East Willow Street back on October 11.
No one got hurt, but police say gunshots did damage a vehicle.
