The Heartland celebrates Halloween

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several families in Cape are looking for a good time this Halloween season.

On Brockwood Drive, lots of halloween lights and decor fill the yards.

Kevin Groves in responsible for decorating each yard with his neighbor’s permission.

He said it only took around 2 weeks to accomplish.

At Lynwood Church, the organization held a trunk or treat.

All parents I spoke with told me they are only going to this event because they feel the church is safe.

“Well I think everybody’s been watching the news about the candy laced with fentanyl and as a mom I just feel like it’s safer to go to a church where the church is monitoring the candy and it’s safe,” parent Marnie Mitchell said.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said to always check your children’s candy to ensure it’s not tampered with.

