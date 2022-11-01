Gov. Beshear announces $500K grant for industrial park updates in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a $500,000 grant for industrial park updates.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the grant money will go to the Cadiz-Trigg County Industrial Development Authority for upgrades totaling $3.5 million for industrial park development and spec building construction.

The grant is through the state’s pilot Product Development Initiative program, which helps further site selection and building development initiatives across the state.

“The site selection process continues to play a critical role in attracting quality companies and jobs to Kentucky,” Governor Beshear said. “Continuing to invest in areas that give the commonwealth an advantage in site and building development will continue to be a top priority. I am excited to announce this addition to our state’s speed-to-market efforts and am looking forward to the future success of the site and the quality jobs it will bring to the surrounding communities.”

According to the governor’s office, the Cadiz-Trigg County Industrial Development Authority bought 100 acres in February 2001 to create an industrial park for manufacturing companies.

The $3.5 million in upgrades will help construct a 100,000-square-foot speculative building expandable to 200,000 square feet on a 15-acre certified build-ready pad site at Interstate 24 Business Park.

They said the investment through the state’s pilot PDI program will allow companies to quickly locate in central Kentucky while mitigating risks and delays associated with the construction process.

The pilot PDI program was created in partnership between the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association for Economic Development

