Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board.

Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department.

He most recently served as the chief of police in Carbondale. Before that, he served as the deputy chief of police, police lieutenant, police sergeant and a police officer.

He announced his retirement in August 2020.

