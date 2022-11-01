Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Foggy morning then dry and mild.....plus.......increasing chance of weekend rain?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Clearing skies combined with calm winds and a little moisture from recent rainfall has allowed for areas of dense fog to develop early this morning: official Fog Advisories have been issued and more may be added depending on conditions.  Otherwise it will end up as a dry and mild first day of November….with skies becoming mostly sunny.   Overnight a weak upper system will pass just to our southeast.  Right now it looks like any measurable rainfall will stay southeast of our region,  but this passing system may bring some overnight clouds to our southeastern counties.

The next few days will be dry and very mild for early November….with afternoon highs of about 75 to 80 and lows in the 40s to low 50s.  It will become increasingly breezy by late in the week as an upper trough approaches from the west.  New models runs overnight are now much quicker with a cold front this weekend.  If this verifies,  it would bring rain and possible thunderstorms to the area on Saturday into Saturday night,  so stay tuned.

