First Alert: Dense fog advisories issued; mild 1st day of November

(KFVS) - Clear skies with calm winds and dampness from recent rain has allowed for dense fog to develop this morning.

Fog advisories have been issued for much of the Heartland until 10 a.m. More locations could be added.

Drivers are urged to allow for more travel time during the morning commute because visibility is greatly reduced in some areas.

Afternoon skies on this first day of November will be mostly with mild temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Overnight a weak upper system will pass southeast of the Heartland, but this system could push in some clouds over our southeastern counties.

The rest of the week is looking dry and very mild for early November.

Afternoon highs will reach 75 to 80 degrees with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Winds will become increasingly breezy later in the week.

New models show a cold front will bring rain and possible thunderstorms to the Heartland on Saturday into Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.