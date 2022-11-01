Fire burns at Holmes Store in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Holmes Store in Williamsville is on fire as of 11 p.m. on Monday.

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said it’s unclear when the fire will be out.

Every available fire truck in the county was on scene, he said, along with Butler County, van Buren and Ellsinore.

The fire marshal is on scene.

The store is attached to an apartment building that is totally destroyed

