Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer.

A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey.

The same poll shows Pritzker with a lead over Bailey in the Chicago area, but when it comes to the rest of the state, Bailey leads the governor by 13 points.

Illinois voters will make the final decision on November 8, but many in the state have already cast their ballot. The Jackson County Clerk and Recorder Frank Byrd said the beginning of last week is when they started to see an uptick of early voters heading to the polls.

“Early voting started off kind of slow but it’s starting to progress,” Byrd said.

He said he is working to make things as easy as possible for voters when they head to the polls.

“They don’t want to sit and wait and stand there all day and wait ‘til vote. And that way we make these accessible to them then they won’t have to do that,” Byrd said.

Carbondale resident Mary Schneider went to the polls on Tuesday, November 1 and cast her ballot early. She said it’s important for her to cast her ballot.

“There’s too much at stake right now. If you’re a women, you got to get out there and vote. It’s so important to just reclaim what we’re about to lose and that was my biggest concern,” she said.

A question on the ballot on home rule got the attention of Carbondale resident Vivian Eugent.

“It’s very important, it can make big changes like the home rule thing, that would be a big change. It’s a constitutional right,” Eugent said.

Byrd said the numbers between the 2018 election and this election are quite different due to the late primary race in 2022.

He said if you received a mail-in ballot and want to vote in person, you have to follow these simple steps.

“You need to surrender the ballot to one of the election judges, that way you won’t have to sign an affidavit and you won’t vote provisionally. That way you’ll be able to vote right there at your polling location, but you have to turn in that ballot,” Byrd said.

The rest of this week from Wednesday to Friday, voters in Jackson County can still cast their ballots early. The location will be at the SIU Student Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

