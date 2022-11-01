Downtown Perryville attracting more visitors with murals

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville has many attractions throughout the community for visitors to enjoy.

One area that people can check out is downtown where you will find an assortment of shops, dining and artwork.

Every intersection in the downtown area offers murals on the sides of buildings with the newest one being painted now at the corner of St. Joseph and Jackson Streets.

Drive by the intersection this week and you’ll find the artist finishing up the mural. She said it’s going to compliment the other murals as well as the downtown area.

“Right now, Perryville is on the rise,” Artist Kenzie Wolk said. “They’re really putting a lot of money in their downtown area making it more inviting, making all the businesses bright, beautiful, no boarded up buildings and this adds to it. You come into Perryville and you see that they are putting in effort to make this a place you want to come visit.”

Whether you drive, walk or cycle into the downtown area, you will be welcomed by these murals whichever way you enter.

Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld said these large artwork pieces are not only inviting but shows off the community’s past and present.

“We feel the art tells our story. It tells our history, our heritage and I think it invites people to come in and learn more about us,” Erzfeld said.

Wolk’s artwork addition compiles images representing Perryville along this section of the town in the past.

“We have the old courthouse in here,” Wolk said. “They also wanted some older parts like this street right here that we’re on is the buildings that are in the mural. We also wanted some patriotic parts to it too, so we put in the flags that are going to go around draping the sides. They asked for a GTO. They asked for a Model T. So, we kind of put a whole lot of elements together and made them work.”

This piece also creates dialogue through art as it educates people about the history of the building it’s painted on.

“What’s unique about this piece is that it tells the history of the building,” Erzfeld said. “A lot of people don’t know that it was the Pevely Café. So, that inspired a lot of conversation with, not only our older folks, but our younger generations to know more about the history here.”

Wolk said she even learned more about the area and the building when working with community team members in designing the mural.

“There’s some buildings here that I didn’t know what was in them before, so we added in a lot of the elements of what was in this particular building before what it is now,” Wolk said. “It used to the Pevely dairy and had ice cream in here. Some people are learning a lot about that now because a lot of people didn’t realize that was what used to be in this building. It’s kind of cool that people are learning what used to be here also.”

Erzfeld said it’s also important that the artists know they are welcome here and appreciated as well.

“We want to give all artists an opportunity to do something here,” Erzfeld said. “Kenzie is our third artist for the tourism murals. We want to welcome our artists because we do want to be more art friendly.”

Wolk said she anticipates being finished with the new art mural by the end of the week.

