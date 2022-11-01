Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.

Heartland Votes

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County 911 Dispatch reported at least one death in the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

