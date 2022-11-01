Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County 911 Dispatch reported at least one death in the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.