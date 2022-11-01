Heartland Votes

Crews on scene of fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.

Crews are on the scene of a fire at the JW Reynolds Monument Company in Vienna, Ill.
Crews are on the scene of a fire at the JW Reynolds Monument Company in Vienna, Ill.(James Miller)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a monument company.

Vienna Police Chief James Miller confirmed a major fire at JW Reynolds Monument Company on S. 5th Street on the Vienna Courthouse Square.

He said the call came in around 2:34 p.m. when a worker reported the back of the building on fire.

According to Miller, the area in the back is a work area for the monuments, while the front of the building is used for their office and showroom.

He said multiple crews are on scene, including the Vienna Fire Department, Goreville Fire Department, Cypress Fire Department, Lake of Egypt Fire Department, Pope County Fire Department District and Buncombe Fire Department.

