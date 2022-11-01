Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).

Arenado’s 10th Gold Glove Award tied him with Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for second most among third basemen. Only Robinson had more.

They say rookie Brendan Donovan beat out Cardinals teammate Tommy Edman to become the National League’s first utility Gold Glove Award winner.

The Gold Glove winners were announced on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” on Tuesday, November 1.

The awards are voted on by 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team. They are not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.