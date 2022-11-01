Heartland Votes

Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award

Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).

Arenado’s 10th Gold Glove Award tied him with Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for second most among third basemen. Only Robinson had more.

They say rookie Brendan Donovan beat out Cardinals teammate Tommy Edman to become the National League’s first utility Gold Glove Award winner.

The Gold Glove winners were announced on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” on Tuesday, November 1.

The awards are voted on by 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team. They are not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Crews were called to Holmes Store and an apartment building in Williamsville to battle a large...
Fire destroys Holmes Store, apartment building in Williamsville, Mo.
A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe.
10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe
A weekend house fire claimed the life of one person and injured a second person in Marion,...
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

Latest News

Advance girls volleyball preparing for Class 1 State Semifinals
Advance girls volleyball preparing for Class 1 State Semifinals
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/31/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/31/22
The Hornets held their annual team two-on-two tournament in costumes during practice on Monday.
Advance girls volleyball preparing for Class 1 State Semifinals
Logo of the XFL team the St. Louis BattleHawks
Ka-Kaw! St. Louis XFL team to keep ‘Battlehawks’ name