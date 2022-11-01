Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office: 4 registered sex offenders found to be non-compliant on Halloween

Four registered sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County could face criminal charges after...
Four registered sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County could face criminal charges after authorities say they were found to be non-compliant during Halloween.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Four registered sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County could face criminal charges after authorities say they were found to be non-compliant during Halloween.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s office says officials checked on 83 sex offenders on Monday, October 31, and they say four were not following the guidelines.

Authorities say the prosecutor’s office will review the cases.

