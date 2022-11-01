Heartland Votes

74-year-old man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had gone missing for 30 hours in the woods. (SOURCE: Maine Department of Fisheries & Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Maine said a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours has been found.

The Department of Fisheries & Wildlife said game warden Michael Latti and his K9, Luna, located the Etna man Monday afternoon.

The department said the man was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending 30 hours lost in the woods.

Fortunately, game wardens were able to rehydrate the man, warm him up and fly him out of the woods via a Maine Forest Service helicopter. The man was later examined and released from care in good health.

The man told officials he did not think he would have survived another night in the woods. He said he knew he was saved when he heard Luna’s bell and felt the dog lick his face.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Crews were called to Holmes Store and an apartment building in Williamsville to battle a large...
Fire destroys Holmes Store, apartment building in Williamsville, Mo.
A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
A weekend house fire claimed the life of one person and injured a second person in Marion,...
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
FILE PHOTO: Former Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs was recently appointed to the Illinois...
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
Nathaniel Hendren (left) was sentenced to seven years in prison for the shooting death of...
Parole denied for former St. Louis officer who killed other officer in game of Russian Roulette
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says