Youth portion of 2022 hunting season ends with harvest of 14,000 deer

(KFVS) - Young hunters between 6 and 15 harvested nearly 14,000 deer.

The early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season lasted from Oct. 29-30.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said in a press release, a total of 13,759 were harvested during the youth season.

According to the MDC’s unofficial totals, Heartland counties harvested:

Wayne County - 669 deer

Bollinger County - 643 deer

Ripley County - 557 deer

Stoddard County - 529 deer

Carter County - 474 deer

Reynolds County - 435 deer

Butler County - 417 deer

Cape Girardeau County - 403 deer

Madison County - 354 deer

Perry County - 303 deer

Scott County - 102 deer

Dunklin County - 88 deer

Mississippi County - 36 deer

New Madrid - 33 deer

Pemiscot County - 27 deer

“Saturday’s conditions were fairly comfortable for our young deer hunters,” said MDC’s Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Although the rain we received in portions of the state on Sunday was much needed given the ongoing drought, it did put a bit of a damper on the latter half of the early youth portion.”

In 2021, a total of 15,608 deer were harvested.

