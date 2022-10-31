Heartland Votes

Youth portion of 2022 hunting season ends with harvest of 14,000 deer

Buck looking into camera
The early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season lasted from Oct. 29-30.(WBAY)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Young hunters between 6 and 15 harvested nearly 14,000 deer.

The early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season lasted from Oct. 29-30.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said in a press release, a total of 13,759 were harvested during the youth season.

According to the MDC’s unofficial totals, Heartland counties harvested:

  • Wayne County - 669 deer
  • Bollinger County - 643 deer
  • Ripley County - 557 deer
  • Stoddard County - 529 deer
  • Carter County - 474 deer
  • Reynolds County - 435 deer
  • Butler County - 417 deer
  • Cape Girardeau County - 403 deer
  • Madison County - 354 deer
  • Perry County - 303 deer
  • Scott County - 102 deer
  • Dunklin County - 88 deer
  • Mississippi County - 36 deer
  • New Madrid - 33 deer
  • Pemiscot County - 27 deer

“Saturday’s conditions were fairly comfortable for our young deer hunters,” said MDC’s Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Although the rain we received in portions of the state on Sunday was much needed given the ongoing drought, it did put a bit of a damper on the latter half of the early youth portion.”

In 2021, a total of 15,608 deer were harvested.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police.
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels

Latest News

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a...
2 people wanted in connection with stolen semi truck in Graves Co.
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed, dangerous
A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
U.S. 68 is open after a deadly crash at the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road intersection west of Cadiz.
U.S. 68 open after deadly crash at KY 1489/Blue Springs Rd. intersection near Cadiz