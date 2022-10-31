Heartland Votes

Stars and fans gather Sunday night in Nashville to say a final goodbye to the Coal Miner’s Daughter

Friends and fans of Loretta Lynn gathered Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to pay tribute to the Eastern Kentucky legend who died in early October at the age of 90.(Scotty Reams)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A host of country music stars and fans of an Eastern Kentucky country legend gathered at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night to say goodbye.

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” was broadcast on CMT and simulcast on Sirius XM’s Wille’s Roadhouse channel. The Johnson County native died in early October at the age of 90.

The event was a star-studded affair with country music heavyweights Dolly Parton, Reba, Keith Urban, George Strait and many more in attendance.

Fellow Kentucky native Wynonna Judd, who along with Faith Hill and Brandi Carlile, was in concert at Lexington’s Rupp Arena Saturday night, also performed and paid tribute at the memorial.

Fans, who started lining up outside the venue as early as 8 a.m., said it was important for them to pay tribute to Loretta, since her songwriting meant so much to so many people.

You can see our previous stories on the Van Lear native here and here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

