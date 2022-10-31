SIU drops of out Top 25, SEMO falls to #22

(KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University football team has fallen out of the Top 25 after its second straight loss.

The Salukis, who were previously ranked #20 in the FCS Top 25 Poll, dropped out of the national rankings after a 37-36 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday.

SIU had a chance to win the game with time running out, but a Hail Mary Pass from Nic Baker to Jay Jones came up one yard short of the goal line.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks fell from #15 to #22 in the latest FCS Poll.

The Redhawks were defeated 28-23 by Eastern Kentucky on Homecoming weekend.

The Redhawks had a chance to take the lead late in the 4th quarter, but EKU intercepted a pass from quarterback Paxton DeLaurent in the endzone.

The loss brought an end to SEMO’s six-game winning streak.

SEMO will look to get back in the win column next week when the team travels to Nashville, Tenn. to take on Tennessee State on Saturday, Nov. 5.

SIU has the week off. The Salukis will host #4 North Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 12.

