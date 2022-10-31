RTMD offering free rides to the polls in southern Illinois

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) is offering free rides to the polls for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8.

The transportation company says it is offering the free rides on their regular routes in southern Illinois.

RMTD service areas in the Heartland include the following: Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Pop, Saline and Williamson Counties.

To find out more or to schedule transportation call 844-220-1243 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.