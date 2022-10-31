Heartland Votes

RTMD offering free rides to the polls in southern Illinois

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8.
The General Election is Tuesday, November 8.(WCAX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) is offering free rides to the polls for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8.

The transportation company says it is offering the free rides on their regular routes in southern Illinois.

RMTD service areas in the Heartland include the following: Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Pop, Saline and Williamson Counties.

To find out more or to schedule transportation call 844-220-1243 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police.
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Dr. Jim Travis shakes hands with mushroom hunter Bill King during his October 18 visit to the...
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session of the Missouri General Assembly in July...
Gov. Parson to make ceremonially bill signing stop in Bernie
Kentucky voter registration continues to surge.
Kentucky voter registration continues to surge
If you have been voting for more than 20 years in Missouri.. you may remember seeing a...
EXPLAINER: Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discusses Constitutional Convention question on Missouri’s ballot
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
‘Clerical error’ that had Eric Schmitt running for president has been corrected