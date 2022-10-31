Heartland Votes

Public asked to review, comment on KYTC policy plan

The deadline to comment on the transportation policy plan is Wednesday, November 2. (Source:...
The deadline to comment on the transportation policy plan is Wednesday, November 2.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the public to review and comment on its draft policy plan.

According to a release from KYTC, the Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan will guide decision-making and investments made in its transportation system through 2045.

The public can review the draft policy plan and comment on it in an online survey.

The deadline to comment is Wednesday, November 2.

