Heartland Votes

Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside

Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood.

Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired around 12:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Jameswood Drive. A man told them he had tried to get some of his property from White’s home.

He told officers White came out of her apartment with a handgun, and witnesses told officers she fired one shot in the direction of the car.

Police say they car was not hit.

White was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police.
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge
Dr. Jim Travis shakes hands with mushroom hunter Bill King during his October 18 visit to the...
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains

Latest News

A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
99-year-old Gene Stiman played the trombone at the Wit & Wisdom Senior Center in West...
99-year-old man puts on concert for others on his birthday
A 99-year-old man put on a concert for others on his birthday in West Frankfort, Ill.
99-year-old man puts on concert for others on his birthday
The deadline to comment on the transportation policy plan is Wednesday, November 2. (Source:...
Public asked to review, comment on KYTC policy plan