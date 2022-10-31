Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood.

Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired around 12:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Jameswood Drive. A man told them he had tried to get some of his property from White’s home.

He told officers White came out of her apartment with a handgun, and witnesses told officers she fired one shot in the direction of the car.

Police say they car was not hit.

White was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

