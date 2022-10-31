Heartland Votes

Much warmer weather this week

Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 10/31.
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Halloween Heartland. Your trick-or-treating forecast looks good for this evening. Other than a few very light sprinkles in our far eastern counties, we will be dry and mild. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

Tuesday we will start off with areas of fog followed by sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be very warm for this time of the year. Highs will reach the middle 70s. This warm weather will continue through the work week with highs in the middle and upper 70s each afternoon.

