Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting

A juvenile was arrested at Marion High School on Monday in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.

According to Marion police, they arrested a male juvenile at Marion High School on Monday, August 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon.

They say an officer recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant for his arrest. He approached the student and asked him to follow him to the office, which the student refused to do.

The officer attempted several more times to get the student to voluntarily go to the office; however, they say the student continued to refuse and started to walk away from the officer.

The officer tried to take the student into custody, but he began to “actively resist the officer.”

According to police, school monitors tried to help the officer, but other students stepped in, interfered with the monitors and “placed their hands” on the monitors.

The student was eventually taken into custody.

