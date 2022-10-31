Light showers possible today, drying out by this evening

Heartland Votes

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light on and off showers will continue to swing through parts of the area today. Clouds will decrease from west to east through the day today, and all of the Heartland will be dry for evening plans. Temperatures will be cool, but seasonable for trick-or-treaters tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 50s through the evening, so put some warmer layers under those costumes. Tonight will be cooler thanks to the clear skies, lows will dip into the 40s. Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm up Tuesday, highs will warm into the lower to mid 70s. Next rain chances will hold off until Saturday evening/night.

