Kaw Kaw! St. Louis XFL team to keep ‘Battlehawks’ name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis’ XFL franchise will have a familiar name.

Monday morning, the XFL officially announced team names, and for St. Louis, it chose the Battlehawks. The league is returning to St. Louis three years after the 2020 campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High up above, the St. Louis Battlehawks soar. They see everything from overhead as they wait for the right moment to sink their talons into the helpless down below. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/CppEjixypq — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) October 31, 2022

Former NFL tight end Anthony Becht was named the team’s head coach several months ago. In September, Becht announced that former Mizzou defensive Dave Steckel will be the team’s linebacker coach. Former Rams Rickey Proehl and La’Roi Glover will also be on the coaching staff.

The XFL season is slated to start February 18, 2023.

