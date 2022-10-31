Jackson’s Rotary Lake, 3 others stocked with rainbow trout

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Four southeast Missouri lakes are being stocked for those that want to fish this fall and winter.

A crew from the Missouri Department of Conservation stocked Rotary Lake in the Jackson City Park full of fish on Monday, October 31.

They delivered more than 1,900 rainbow trout into the lake where people can gather and fish.

“We do it in trying to get individuals out and enjoy nature during the winter months,” MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said. “This is a good way to get individuals out in the parks and some of the city ponds and lakes to be able to fish for rainbow trout.”

Mondragon said there is a reason that trout were selected to swim the lakes in the upcoming seasons.

“Trout do very well in cooler water,” Mondragon said. “That’s why we usually stock them in these lakes, in these ponds during the winter. They wouldn’t survive the summer months. Usually, we’ll stock them in the winter and usually they get harvested before the end of March.”

Mondragon said the fish mostly come from hatcheries and are stocked from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The communities they deliver to are partners in providing the fish for the public.

The other three lakes they are stocking are in Farmington, Perryville and Sikeston.

