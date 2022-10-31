Heartland Votes

Jackson’s Rotary Lake, 3 others stocked with rainbow trout

The Missouri Department of Conservation stocked 1,920 rainbow trout in the Jackson City Park...
The Missouri Department of Conservation stocked 1,920 rainbow trout in the Jackson City Park lake.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Four southeast Missouri lakes are being stocked for those that want to fish this fall and winter.

A crew from the Missouri Department of Conservation stocked Rotary Lake in the Jackson City Park full of fish on Monday, October 31.

They delivered more than 1,900 rainbow trout into the lake where people can gather and fish.

“We do it in trying to get individuals out and enjoy nature during the winter months,” MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said. “This is a good way to get individuals out in the parks and some of the city ponds and lakes to be able to fish for rainbow trout.”

Mondragon said there is a reason that trout were selected to swim the lakes in the upcoming seasons.

“Trout do very well in cooler water,” Mondragon said. “That’s why we usually stock them in these lakes, in these ponds during the winter. They wouldn’t survive the summer months. Usually, we’ll stock them in the winter and usually they get harvested before the end of March.”

Mondragon said the fish mostly come from hatcheries and are stocked from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The communities they deliver to are partners in providing the fish for the public.

The other three lakes they are stocking are in Farmington, Perryville and Sikeston.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police.
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels

Latest News

Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois said there will be no change, nor impact, to current...
Cape Air to rebid service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
The Hands of Hope Clothing Closet and the Red Star Food Pantry both operate out of the facility...
Cape Girardeau organizations partner to provide clothing, food to people in need
Could the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated for school children in Illinois?
Could the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated for school children in Illinois?
Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?
Will Ill. mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schools