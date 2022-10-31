Gov. Parson to make ceremonially bill signing stop in Bernie

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a stop in Bernie on Monday morning, October 31.

The governor will be at Martin Rice Company to ceremonially sign Senate Bills 3 & 5 and House Bill 3.

These bills are the agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation passed by lawmakers during a special session.

Gov. Parson urged the passing of the bills and officially signed them on Oct. 5.

SB 3 & 5 reduces Missourians’ income tax liability by making several changes to income tax laws in the state, including reducing the top individual income tax rate from 5.2 to 4.95 percent.

HB 3 extends and creates several agriculture tax credit programs intended to help develop key areas of Missouri’s agricultural industry.

Parson is also making ceremonial bill signings this week in Springfield, Sedalia and Jefferson City.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.