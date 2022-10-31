Heartland Votes

Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson Zach Furman said Lewis died Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home in DeSoto County, Miss., south of Memphis, Tenn. He was 87. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for “The Killer” Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday morning at 87.

Lewis was one of the original pioneers of rock and roll, best known for hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

He died at his DeSoto County, Mississippi, home on Friday.

A funeral service will be held in Hernando on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Hernando Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A separate service will be held in Lewis’ hometown on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, Lousiana, from 11 a.m. to noon. Livestream details are to be announced.

A private burial will then take place, followed by a celebration of life at the Delta Music Museum and Arcade Center at 1 p.m.

All services are open to the public with limited capacity.

