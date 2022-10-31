Former Missouri juvenile court officer admits paying 15-year-old girl for sex

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A former Missouri juvenile court officer admitted Monday to picking up a 15-year-old girl living in an Illinois group home and engaging in illegal sex acts with her.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming reported that Scott F. Burow, 62, from Hannibal, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Circuit Judge Audrey G. Fleissing to a felony charge of transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in prohibited sexual conduct.

Burow admitted to picking up the girl on April 2, 2020, from a public park near the group home, taking her to his house and secretly recording sex acts. He dropped her off at a motel in Palmyra, Mo., where she flagged down a passing police officer for help.

Fleming reported the minor was a state ward at the time, living in a facility supporting children struggling with issues related to attachment and development trauma.

Burow’s plea agreement stated the two had met on an online dating site where he negotiated a payment of $100 to her for sex. Burow also demanded that she send him a nude image to ensure that she was not an undercover law enforcement officer or working with police.

He agreed to forfeit items seized by law enforcement during the investigation, including computers, cell phones, storage devices and a camera.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2023, where he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Palmyra Police Department, the Hannibal Police Department and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting this case.

