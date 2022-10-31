First Alert: Lingering showers, mist; dry by Halloween evening

(KFVS) - Halloween is starting out soggy, but conditions are expected to improve for trick-or-treating.

Scattered showers will continue to linger throughout the Heartland. A light mist is also likely.

Afternoon highs will be mild in the mid 60s.

Damp and murky conditions start to clear out late this afternoon into the evening, just in time for trick-or-treaters.

Some could even see a bit of sunshine before sunset.

Temps will then quickly fall and cool into the low 50s.

Patchy to dense fog is possible by Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week is looking dry and unusually warm for early November.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Some locations could reach 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday afternoon!

The next chance for rain arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.