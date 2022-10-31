Family photos, stories of veterans requested to be showcased at Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant is working on a project to help pay tribute and to honor veterans in her district.

Sen. Bryant is asking residents to submit photos and a story of their loved one who served in the U.S. military.

The photos and stories will be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol in Springfield from Thursday, November 10 through Monday, November 28.

The showcase, organized by the Senate Republican Caucus, is in honor of Veterans Day.

Families are asked to submit a military photo, if possible, but not necessary, along with a written story about their loved one.

The story should be less than 250 words and include the veteran’s name, military branch of service and conflict, peacetime or other time served.

Submissions can be emailed by clicking here or by mailing them to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706.

Organizers would like to have the submissions by Nov. 10, but they will be accepted through Nov. 28.

Please call 217-782-0956 for any questions.

