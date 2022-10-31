U.S. 68 open after deadly crash at KY 1489/Blue Springs Rd. intersection near Cadiz

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 68 is open after a deadly crash at the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road intersection west of Cadiz.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was at U.S. 68 mile point 15.17 between Cadiz and Canton.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from Trigg County dispatch around 9 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68/KY 80 at the intersection of Blue Springs Road.

Troopers responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

They say 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, and her 75-year-old passenger were going south on Blue Springs Road in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

An 18 year old from Greenbriar, Tenn. was going west on U.S. 68/KY 80 in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a 2000 TP Towlite horse trailer.

According to KSP, while trying to turn left onto U.S. 68/KY 80, Birdsong entered into the path of the Silverado. It hit the Tacoma in the driver’s side.

Troopers say Marcie Birdsong was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County coroner.

Her passenger was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Tacoma was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released with minor injuries.

According to KSP, a horse in the trailer being pulled by the Silverado was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

