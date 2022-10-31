Heartland Votes

Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

A weekend house fire claims the life of one person and injures a second in Marion, Illinois.
A weekend house fire claims the life of one person and injures a second in Marion, Illinois.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A weekend house fire claims the life of one person and injures a second in Marion, Illinois.

Firefighters rushed to the home on the 600 block of South Market Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29.

Crews were told there were people trapped inside.

According to the Marion Fire Department, when crews arrived the home was fully involved.

Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett said there were two victims outside of the house with major injuries.

One of the victims passed away and the other is in critical condition.

Chief Barnett said his department and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

No other details are being released at this time.

Marion Police, United Ambulance and the Williamson County Coroner’s also assisted crews on the scene.

