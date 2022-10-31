Cape Girardeau organizations partner to provide clothing, food to people in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Heartland organizations are joining together to help people in need of a little assistance.

The Apostolic Promise Church’s Hands of Hope Clothing Closet and the Red Star Food Pantry are helping out individuals in need of clothing and food.

They both operate out of the same building on Country Club Road in Cape Girardeau. Upstairs people are welcome to collect some food items, while downstairs you are able to gather some clothing for all your family.

“We just want to help the community out,” Hands of Hope Clothing Closet Coordinator Sarah Quino said. “Right now, it looks like there is a lot of inflation going on and I know they look like clothes but maybe they can offset your grocery bill by coming down here to find your clothes for free. Everything is free.”

The Red Star Food Pantry is started back in 1993 after a devastating flood impacted lives in the Cape Girardeau region.

“After the flood was done, we still had food left over so we continued to provide for the community,” Red Star Food Pantry Board President Kevin Sexton said.

Sexton said the food pantry now operates out of their facility at 361 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau after moving from their former facility on Main Street.

“We provide food twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, depending on the time of year it’s either 4:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.,” Sexton said. “We also do our monthly commodity distribution, which is a large one and we usually do that on the fourth Saturday of every month.”

Sexton said it’s important to help out those that need a little assistance.

“It’s kind of personal to me because my wife and I kind of got introduced to Red Star Food Pantry by using it,” Sexton said. “I was a student at the time and I wouldn’t have considered myself impoverished or down and out but we just needed a little extra help. It really made a difference. So, when we started doing it more frequently, we found that a lot of the individuals who come through the pantry are in the same boat.”

Quino echoed Sexton in saying it’s necessary to help out their neighbors when they are in need.

“It costs a lot of money to go out to the store to buy the kids the clothes that they need,” Quino said. “Here, we can pretty much recycle. If you’re done with them, you’re more than welcome to bring them back and let someone else reuse them.”

Quino said they have been operating for about a year now and have helped out more than a thousand people in the area.

“We have a few other things besides clothing also,” Quino said. “We also have blankets, home goods and different things like that you might need in your kitchen, knives, bowls, anything like that.”

The Hands of Hope is open in November and December on the second Saturday of the month.

Both Sexton and Quino thank all the donations from the businesses and individuals that drop off items to help out others.

