Heartland Votes

Cape Air to rebid service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois

Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois said there will be no change, nor impact, to current...
Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois said there will be no change, nor impact, to current schedules, flights or fares.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Cape Air filed a notice to rebid its federal contract for subsidy at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

According to a release from Veterans Airport on Monday, October 31, Cape Air filed a notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation to terminate its contract early, even though it has no intention of leaving the market.

They said there will be no change, nor impact, to current schedules, flights or fares.

Veterans Airport said the move will allow Cape Air “to account for present day expenses as compared to what they bid in 2019.”

The current agreement at Veterans Airport is a 4-year contract through November 2023.

They said the process opens the contract up for bidding from other airlines, as well.

The DOT will send Veterans Airport all the proposals it receives, allow time for community comment and then make its selection in 90 days.

According to Veterans Airport, Cape Air undertook the same process in Kirksville and Owensboro.

