CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo.

There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.

