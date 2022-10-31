2 people wanted in connection with stolen semi truck in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are wanted in connection with an investigation into a stolen semi truck.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a surveillance video as 43-year-old Ashli M. Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas W. Anglin, both from Frankfort, Ky.

Warrants were issued Monday morning, October 31 out of Graves County for Landrum and Anglin for charges of theft of the semi and criminal trespass.

Deputies say Landrum was already wanted on criminal charges and an arrest warrant was active out of Fayette County, Ky. for theft.

They say Anglin was already wanted on felony charges out of Franklin County on felony drug charges with an active arrest warrant.

Deputies say on Friday morning, Oct. 28 the semi truck was stolen from a farming operation on Old Dublin Road.

A witness reported seeing a man and a woman near the truck just before it was reported stolen.

By 1:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies found the stolen semi abandoned on the picnic grounds at St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm.

Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman getting out of the truck.

Investigators got a search warrant on Friday to recover video surveillance from the Recovery Works Treatment Center, which is located near where the truck was stolen.

They say the video shows a man and a woman leaving the center after 7 a.m. and walking towards the semi.

Investigators learned that after abandoning the semi truck in Fancy Farm, the two went to an area business and asked to use their phone to call family in Frankfort to come and get them.

About 4 hours later, deputies say they were picked up and are presumably back in the Frankfort, Ky. area.

