Heartland Votes

2 people wanted in connection with stolen semi truck in Graves Co.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a...
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a surveillance video as 43-year-old Ashli M. Landrum (left) and 38-year-old Douglas W. Anglin (right), both from Frankfort, Ky.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are wanted in connection with an investigation into a stolen semi truck.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a surveillance video as 43-year-old Ashli M. Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas W. Anglin, both from Frankfort, Ky.

Warrants were issued Monday morning, October 31 out of Graves County for Landrum and Anglin for charges of theft of the semi and criminal trespass.

Deputies say Landrum was already wanted on criminal charges and an arrest warrant was active out of Fayette County, Ky. for theft.

They say Anglin was already wanted on felony charges out of Franklin County on felony drug charges with an active arrest warrant.

Deputies say on Friday morning, Oct. 28 the semi truck was stolen from a farming operation on Old Dublin Road.

Deputies say on Friday morning, Oct. 28 the semi truck was stolen from a farming operation on...
Deputies say on Friday morning, Oct. 28 the semi truck was stolen from a farming operation on Old Dublin Road.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A witness reported seeing a man and a woman near the truck just before it was reported stolen.

By 1:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies found the stolen semi abandoned on the picnic grounds at St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm.

Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman getting out of the truck.

Investigators got a search warrant on Friday to recover video surveillance from the Recovery Works Treatment Center, which is located near where the truck was stolen.

They say the video shows a man and a woman leaving the center after 7 a.m. and walking towards the semi.

Investigators learned that after abandoning the semi truck in Fancy Farm, the two went to an area business and asked to use their phone to call family in Frankfort to come and get them.

About 4 hours later, deputies say they were picked up and are presumably back in the Frankfort, Ky. area.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police.
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels

Latest News

Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed, dangerous
A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
U.S. 68 is open after a deadly crash at the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road intersection west of Cadiz.
U.S. 68 open after deadly crash at KY 1489/Blue Springs Rd. intersection near Cadiz
Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside