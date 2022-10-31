Heartland Votes

100 jack-o-lantern display honors Indiana family’s lost loved one

(The Jack O' Lantern World)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana woman hosted her 2nd-annual 100 jack-o-lantern display on a Brookville farm Saturday evening in remembrance of her brother who died two years ago.

Sandy Collins’ farm was illuminated with jack-o-lanterns that represented a memorial for her late brother Roger, who loved Halloween.

“We always did something special on Halloween,” Collins said. “It was [normally] the haunted hay ride or something, but it was usually just him and I trying to organize these things.”

After Roger passed in 2020, Collins decided to honor him with the pumpkin display, where numerous people donated pumpkins for the memorial.

“I have people at work and friends and family that just come and bring pumpkins,” Collins said. “Some people dropped off four or five more pumpkins, and I got my goal of 100.”

Several cars slowed down as they drove past the lit up farm Saturday.

“It makes me want to cry,” Collins said. “[I’m glad] ... just to have people enjoy seeing all of this joy.”

Collins and her family say they are thankful for everybody who donated pumpkins or helped carve them, however, they are looking for more help each and every year.

