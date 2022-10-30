Heartland Votes

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in...
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
Dr. Jim Travis shakes hands with mushroom hunter Bill King during his October 18 visit to the...
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
Dayvion Parker, 19 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested in connection with a report of possible...
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police.
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim