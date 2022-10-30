Heartland Votes

Resident calls KCPD after finding human skeletal remains in backyard

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A resident in the 5600 block of Paloma called police Sunday morning after finding his dog digging up what appeared to be human skeletal remains in his backyard.

Police said the call came in at 10 a.m.

Officers have contacted detectives who have begun a suspicious death investigation. KCPD said crime scene investigators and the medical examiners office will be processing the scene for evidence as well as making a determination of cause of death.

At this time, police said the age and gender of the deceased is unknown. They also said it is unknown how long the remains have been there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

