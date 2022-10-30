Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Halloween forecast not too spooky....plus.....warm and breezy pattern next week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds and a few showers will linger overnight and into Monday morning, before our weakening weather system finally pushes off to the east and drier air begins to move in from the west.   Showers may actually pick up again overnight as the weakening low finally moves overhead….but rain chances should quickly decrease from west to east Monday morning.  Additional rainfall amounts are expected to be light, though a few heavy showers are possible.  By Monday evening we should be clearing out,  and Halloween evening looks to be cool but tranquil with air temps dropping through the 50s.

The upcoming work week is looking mainly dry and unusually warm for early November. An upper trough digging into the western states will give us a warm southwest flow; highs next week will be mainly in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. By next weekend south winds will become gusty ahead of an approaching storm, but rain from this system may not arrive until Sunday night or Monday

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police.
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
Dr. Jim Travis shakes hands with mushroom hunter Bill King during his October 18 visit to the...
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

It still looks like we’ll be drying out with partial clearing by Halloween evening.
First Alert: Damp, cloudy weather for the last Sunday in October
Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/29/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/29/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/29/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/29/2022