First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Clouds and a few showers will linger overnight and into Monday morning, before our weakening weather system finally pushes off to the east and drier air begins to move in from the west. Showers may actually pick up again overnight as the weakening low finally moves overhead….but rain chances should quickly decrease from west to east Monday morning. Additional rainfall amounts are expected to be light, though a few heavy showers are possible. By Monday evening we should be clearing out, and Halloween evening looks to be cool but tranquil with air temps dropping through the 50s.

The upcoming work week is looking mainly dry and unusually warm for early November. An upper trough digging into the western states will give us a warm southwest flow; highs next week will be mainly in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. By next weekend south winds will become gusty ahead of an approaching storm, but rain from this system may not arrive until Sunday night or Monday

