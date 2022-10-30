First Alert: Damp, cloudy weather for the last Sunday in October

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Damp and murky weather is on the menu for another day or so as a low pressure area stalls in the mid-Mississippi Valley Occasional showers or patchy light rain looks to linger through Monday afternoon, though neither rain chances or amounts don’t look impressive.

Brian Alworth says despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will remain relatively mild for late October, with highs in the 65 to 70 range perhaps even a touch warmer in areas that get more sun.

It still looks like we’ll be drying out with partial clearing by Halloween evening.

The upcoming work week is looking very mild as we transition from October into November.

Southwest flow will keep highs and lows well above average at least into next weekend.

A weak system will brush the area on Wednesday morning with a slight chance of showers, otherwise weather looks to stay dry.

A stronger system will be approaching from the west next weekend, but latest indications are that it may not bring rain until late Sunday or Monday, if then.

