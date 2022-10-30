Children take part in fun-filled Halloween event in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Children dressed in spooky and fun costumes flooded a section of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau on October 30 as part of the 2022 Monster Mash Car Bash.

This Halloween themed event welcomed more than a thousand people to come by the Marquette building and experience a fun atmosphere filled with laughter, candy, a photo booth, games, and more.

Old Town Cape Event’s Coordinator Sydney Waters said this is a great way to gather families together for an exciting Halloween event.

“Old Town Cape, our whole mission is really community and revitalization of the Downtown,” Waters said. “This event is just a really great chance to bring everyone together for Halloween, have some nice games, just have a nice community experience.”

Waters included that this was a safe event for people to come by and enjoy the company of others.

“I mean honestly, being a mother and having children who trick-or-treat, I think safety is really a number one priority for many people in the community, so here at the Marquette, it’s absolutely gorgeous, it’s safe and you’ll get to see all your friends,” Waters said.

The event was hosted by Old Town Cape along with multiple sponsors.

