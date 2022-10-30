Heartland Votes

Candy wrappers lead deputies to alleged burglar’s home

Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the...
Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the Newnan, Georgia, area. Deputies say they had taken a gun, food and a bag of miniature Milky Way bars.(Source: Coweta County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A trail of candy wrappers helped some Georgia sheriff’s deputies solve a string of burglaries.

Coweta County investigators tracked a series of discarded Milky Way wrappers to the home of one of the alleged offenders.

As a result, seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the Newnan area. Deputies say they had taken a gun, food and a bag of miniature Milky Way bars.

Most of the crimes took place within walking distance of the suspects’ homes.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies believe more arrests will follow.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in...
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
Dr. Jim Travis shakes hands with mushroom hunter Bill King during his October 18 visit to the...
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
Dayvion Parker, 19 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested in connection with a report of possible...
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
St. Louis Metro Police assisted the Illinois State Police.
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child

Latest News

Police believe the shooting that injured six was targeted and a result of a retaliation against...
2 people of interest detained after Pittsburgh funeral shooting
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Somalia’s president says at least 100 killed in car bombings
Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while...
School bus driver accused of drunken driving on field trip