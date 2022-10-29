Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest and charged a woman with Aggravated Battery to a Child.

29-year-old Keisha Cullum from Elizabethtown was taken into custody after an investigation into children who were badly injured.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made a request on Oct. 19 to investigate the severe injuries to a 6-month-old.

There they discovered a second child with similar injuries.

St. Louis Metro Police helped the Illinois State Police with the arrest.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.