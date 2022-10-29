Heartland Votes

Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, celebrates his solo homer with Philadelphia...
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, celebrates his solo homer with Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press and KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night in the World Series opener.

Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.

They can thank Castellanos for getting the chance. Known much more for his bat than glove, rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.

Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th by sending a fastball from Luis García into the seats in right field.

Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.

Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel drew a two-out walk, David Robertson bounced a wild pitch that put runners on second and third.

Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was then hit by a 2-0 pitch from David Robertson — but plate umpire James Hoye ruled that Díaz leaned into the pitch and didn’t permit him to go to first to load the bases.

Díaz grounded out on 3-1 pitch to end it.

The last team to blow a 5-0 lead in the World Series was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who squandered their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under manager Dusty Baker.

Baker saw it happen again this time as manager of the Astros.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler opposes Framber Valdez when the series continues Saturday night.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayvion Parker, 19 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested in connection with a report of possible...
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in...
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair

Latest News

WMC
Meet and Greet of Memphis Mayoral candidates
In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone
Restricted parking ahead of SEMO's Homecoming Parade
One person is taken to jail, another to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early...
Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting