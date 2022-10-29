First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A mid-level low over SW Arkansas Saturday evening will spin northeast toward the area overnight….and then open up into a large but weak upper trough for Sunday into Monday. This will keep beneficial rain chances in the area through about Monday morning. The most widespread rain looks to be tonight into early Sunday as the low will be stronger. Heavier showers and even a few thundershowers look possible overnight into early Sunday. No severe expected but a few heavy downpours look possible. As the system weakens, the rain will become more scattered and showery Sunday and Sunday night, and finally wind down on Monday. It still looks as though we should have a dry and cool Halloween Evening.

Next week will be unusually mild as we transition into early November. Southwest flow aloft will keep temps above normal. A weak system may bring a quick band of showers Wednesday morning, otherwise most of next week looks dry with above average highs and lows. A strong system may be approaching from the west by late next weekend, but timing on this is uncertain.

