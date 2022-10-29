Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dry, cloudy today followed by potential rain this evening

Most of our area should stay dry until late afternoon or evening, with a little rain moving...
Most of our area should stay dry until late afternoon or evening, with a little rain moving north into our southwestern counties by late afternoon or evening.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A low pressure area spinning over eastern Texas this morning will spin northeast into our region by tonight and linger and gradually weaken Sunday into Monday.

It will send us lots of clouds today, but rainfall will be slower to arrive.

Most of our area should stay dry until late afternoon or evening, with a little rain moving north into our southwestern counties by late afternoon or evening.

Otherwise it will be mild today, with highs close to 70° despite lots of clouds.

Rain and a few thundershowers will become likely overnight, and then on Sunday the weakening low will continue to give us clouds and some scattered showers with highs of about 65 to 70.

In terms of the drought, this should be a nice general rainfall for the area, models are giving us about ½” to 1″ through the weekend.

Next week continues to look quite mild and mostly dry.

Some models bring a quick disturbance up from the southwest on Wednesday with a few showers, but otherwise the week looks pretty quiet at least until Friday night into Saturday, as another upper low approaches from the west.

Timing on this is still not certain, however, so for now rain chances for next weekend remain low.

