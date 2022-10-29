Ex-soldier found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder he committed while on leave from the United States Army.

According to a news release from the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney, 28-year-old Brant Winkle from Hornersville was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action by a Pemiscot County jury on Friday, Oct. 28.

Winkle was found guilty of the shooting death of David Hodge in southern Dunklin County.

On Oct. 7, 2020, a witness saw Winkle get out of his vehicle, go to Hodge’s door, and shoot him twice.

After the witness reported the murder to law enforcement, they found Hodge in his doorway with two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his head.

Officers pinged Winkle’s phone and found him in a cotton field across from Hodge’s house.

When Winkle was arrested, he had methamphetamine, ecstasy, and marijuana in his system.

Despite Winkle’s attorney arguing the eyewitness committed the murder, the jury sentenced Winkle to life in prison without probation or parole for the murder, and three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the armed criminal action.

