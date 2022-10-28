Heartland Votes

Tracking rain chances this weekend

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 10/28/2022
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Your Friday afternoon and evening forecast will be dry and overall looks very nice. Highs today will be in the 60s to lower 70s. Tonight if you have outdoor plans it will cool off, falling through the 50s during the evening. Saturday morning will bring lots of clouds to the Heartland, but rain chances will hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain will push into the southern parts of the Heartland and slowly work north and east through the evening. Scattered showers and even some thunderstorms expected Saturday night into early Sunday. Sunday will be a pretty gloomy and cool day, with light scattered showers continuing on and off through much of the day. Good news for trick-or-treaters, we dry out by Monday evening! It will be cool though, so make sure to put some warm layers under those costumes.

