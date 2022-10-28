Heartland Votes

Tower Rock water levels expected to rise

Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, and created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the water levels around tower rock are expected to rise by the weekend.

They made a post that said, “Due to a projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, the vertical geological formation at Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot heading into this weekend.

During extremely low river stages (typically below 1.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge) this large limestone outcrop is accessible by foot.

Please be cautious if exploring the area. And remember to always be careful of waterbodies, even during low conditions.”

Tower Rock’s official information page is https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/tower-rock-natural-area

